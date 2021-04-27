SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) is Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,799,344 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,860 shares during the period. SPS Commerce comprises 2.7% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 5.02% of SPS Commerce worth $178,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $622,941,000 after buying an additional 198,764 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 986,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,110,000 after purchasing an additional 113,703 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 691,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,106,000 after purchasing an additional 44,168 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 636,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,170,000 after purchasing an additional 254,692 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,391,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $642,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,922,663.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total transaction of $917,338.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,888 shares in the company, valued at $13,347,290.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,254 shares of company stock worth $7,962,814 in the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

SPSC stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.90. 1,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,262. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.53 and a 52 week high of $118.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $83.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

