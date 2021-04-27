Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Sells $1,217,537.20 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.80, for a total transaction of $1,217,537.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,051,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Amrita Ahuja sold 2,502 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total transaction of $661,753.98.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $200,294.85.

On Monday, April 5th, Amrita Ahuja sold 3,048 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total transaction of $706,800.72.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,238,512.00.

On Thursday, February 11th, Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total transaction of $3,723,012.15.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 6,937 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.88, for a total transaction of $1,525,307.56.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $1.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.79. 6,741,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,748,256. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.90 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $115.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 402.85, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. Square’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Square by 33,045.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $597,618,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Square by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,482,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,316,000 after purchasing an additional 112,857 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Square by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,448,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,890,000 after acquiring an additional 54,332 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.05.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

