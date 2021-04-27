Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Sells $1,217,537.20 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.80, for a total transaction of $1,217,537.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,051,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 9th, Amrita Ahuja sold 2,502 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total transaction of $661,753.98.
- On Wednesday, April 7th, Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $200,294.85.
- On Monday, April 5th, Amrita Ahuja sold 3,048 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total transaction of $706,800.72.
- On Tuesday, February 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,238,512.00.
- On Thursday, February 11th, Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total transaction of $3,723,012.15.
- On Tuesday, February 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 6,937 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.88, for a total transaction of $1,525,307.56.
Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $1.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.79. 6,741,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,748,256. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.90 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $115.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 402.85, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.71.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Square by 33,045.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $597,618,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Square by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,482,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,316,000 after purchasing an additional 112,857 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Square by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,448,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,890,000 after acquiring an additional 54,332 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.05.
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
