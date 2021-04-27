Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC reduced its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Square by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Codex Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Square during the third quarter worth $832,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.88, for a total transaction of $1,525,307.56. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.61, for a total transaction of $24,961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,157,265 shares of company stock worth $276,886,471. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $258.14 on Tuesday. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $60.90 and a one year high of $283.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.18 and a 200-day moving average of $220.71. The company has a market capitalization of $117.35 billion, a PE ratio of 405.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.05.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

