SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Several research firms have commented on SQZ. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SQZ Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

SQZ opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,347,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $46,551,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,854,000.

SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. The company's lead product candidate, SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

