SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SSAAY. Zacks Investment Research raised SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oddo Bhf cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SSAB AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS SSAAY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,280. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.99. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.