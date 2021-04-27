SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SSAAY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. AlphaValue raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $2.90. 1,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,280. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00. SSAB AB has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 1.25.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SSAB AB will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

