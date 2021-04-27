SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SSAAY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. AlphaValue raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.
Shares of SSAB AB (publ) stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $2.90. 1,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,280. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00. SSAB AB has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 1.25.
About SSAB AB (publ)
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
