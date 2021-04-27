SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%.

SSAB AB (publ) stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.90. 1,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,280. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 1.25. SSAB AB has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

