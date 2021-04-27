SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Upgraded by AlphaValue to “Reduce”

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was upgraded by AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded SSAB AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSAB AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.90. 1,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,280. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SSAB AB has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 1.25.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

