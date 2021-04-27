SSAB AB (publ)’s (SSAAY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SSAAY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAY traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.90. 1,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,280. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00. SSAB AB has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 1.25.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SSAB AB will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

