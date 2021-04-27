SSAB AB (publ)’s (SSAAY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SSAAY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAY traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.90. 1,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,280. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00. SSAB AB has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 1.25.
About SSAB AB (publ)
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
Featured Article: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.