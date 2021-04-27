SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Given New $84.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.60% from the stock’s previous close.

SSNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.88.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.30. 20,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $51.27 and a twelve month high of $74.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.