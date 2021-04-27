SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Given New $84.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.60% from the stock’s previous close.
SSNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.88.
NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.30. 20,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $51.27 and a twelve month high of $74.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.56.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.
SS&C Technologies Company Profile
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.
