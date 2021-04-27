SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.540-4.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.83 billion-$4.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.82 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.100-1.160 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.97. 2,487,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $51.54 and a 52 week high of $75.94. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.20.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

