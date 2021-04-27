SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $51.27 and a 1 year high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

SSNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.53.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

