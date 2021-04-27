SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.88.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SSNC stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.30. 20,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,740. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.16. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $51.27 and a 12 month high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 476.8% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 101,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after buying an additional 83,593 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,451,000 after acquiring an additional 57,435 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.