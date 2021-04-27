SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.32% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.88.
SSNC stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.30. 20,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,740. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.16. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $51.27 and a 12 month high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 476.8% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 101,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after buying an additional 83,593 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,451,000 after acquiring an additional 57,435 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.
About SS&C Technologies
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.
