SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.100-1.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.540-4.760 EPS.

NASDAQ SSNC traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.97. 2,487,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,032. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $51.54 and a 12-month high of $75.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.33 and a 200 day moving average of $68.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.88.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

