SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$39.50 to C$38.50 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSR Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.79.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE SSRM traded down C$0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$20.09. The stock had a trading volume of 425,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,027. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of C$17.29 and a 12 month high of C$33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.42 billion and a PE ratio of 18.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.41.

In related news, Director Mike Arthur E. Anglin purchased 9,000 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,389.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at C$818,347.20.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.