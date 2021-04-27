STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Hits New 52-Week High at $136.14

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $136.14 and last traded at $135.25, with a volume of 197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.80.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 713.09 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.35.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 8.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 1,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $106,296.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,921.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 278,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $29,441,588.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 704,537 shares of company stock worth $79,042,446. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $854,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 68,278 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after buying an additional 44,273 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth about $4,329,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

