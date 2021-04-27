STAG Industrial (STAG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect STAG Industrial to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect STAG Industrial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.00. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $36.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.78.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

