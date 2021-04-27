Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.00 Billion

Brokerages expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report $4.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.10 billion and the lowest is $3.89 billion. Stanley Black & Decker reported sales of $3.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year sales of $15.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.28 billion to $16.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.06 billion to $19.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stanley Black & Decker.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $206.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $97.64 and a fifty-two week high of $211.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.