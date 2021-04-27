Stantec (TSE:STN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.88

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$45.88 and traded as high as C$58.35. Stantec shares last traded at C$58.00, with a volume of 344,497 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Stantec from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on Stantec from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Stantec from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Stantec from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stantec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.18. The company has a market cap of C$6.45 billion and a PE ratio of 37.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$54.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.88.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$861.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$876.40 million. Research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 2.6199998 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.60%.

In other news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.61, for a total transaction of C$1,876,273.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,945,587.89. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total value of C$1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$8,410,608. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,348 shares of company stock worth $3,537,354.

Stantec Company Profile (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

