Starbase Price Hits $0.0039 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Starbase coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Starbase has traded 40.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $740,304.77 and approximately $3,819.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00066713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00020328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00063394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $430.91 or 0.00783828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00096273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,453.00 or 0.08100056 BTC.

Starbase (STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

