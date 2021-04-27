Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.900-3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.50 billion-$29.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.61 billion.

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Starbucks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.69.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.15. 7,058,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,320,858. The stock has a market cap of $136.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.41 and its 200 day moving average is $102.65.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

