STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Tops $1.23 on Major Exchanges

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 27th. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $58.21 million and $4.59 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00002237 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

STASIS EURO (EURS) is a coin. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 47,459,957 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

