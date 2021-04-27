StaysBASE Market Cap Tops $1.13 Million (SBS)

StaysBASE (CURRENCY:SBS) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One StaysBASE coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000553 BTC on popular exchanges. StaysBASE has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $45,258.00 worth of StaysBASE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, StaysBASE has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00061462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.59 or 0.00276435 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.60 or 0.01053281 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00027032 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $388.61 or 0.00708647 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,859.69 or 1.00038926 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

StaysBASE Coin Profile

StaysBASE’s total supply is 5,313,710 coins and its circulating supply is 3,729,746 coins. StaysBASE’s official Twitter account is @StaysBASE

According to CryptoCompare, “StaysBASE is based on the concept of Base Protocol. While Base Protocol (BASE) is essentially a token whose price is pegged to the total Market Cap of Cryptocurrencies; StaysBASE takes the concept further by bringing The World Stock Market and Gold Market into the picture. StaysBASE is pegged on the average of the Cryptocurrency Market Cap, The World Stock Market Cap and the Gold Market Cap. “

Buying and Selling StaysBASE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaysBASE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaysBASE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StaysBASE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

