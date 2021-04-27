Stealth Trading Up 8% Over Last Week (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. Stealth has a total market cap of $7.85 million and approximately $5,377.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded 8% higher against the dollar. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stealth alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001208 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000651 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00019513 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,380,914 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.