SteepCoin (STEEP) Market Cap Tops $54,740.61

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 71.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 27th. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $54,740.61 and approximately $176.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. One SteepCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $640.79 or 0.01168926 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000274 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000060 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 48.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

