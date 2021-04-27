Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Raised to C$40.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price hoisted by Cormark from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.17% from the company’s previous close.

STLC has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Stelco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$26.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Stelco to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stelco to an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.94.

TSE STLC traded up C$0.99 on Tuesday, hitting C$32.74. 127,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,793. Stelco has a 52-week low of C$6.02 and a 52-week high of C$32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.93.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

