Stem (OTCMKTS:STMH) Now Covered by Analysts at Noble Financial

Equities research analysts at Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Stem (OTCMKTS:STMH) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 326.62% from the company’s current price.
Shares of OTCMKTS:STMH opened at $0.47 on Monday. Stem has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.39.
About Stem
