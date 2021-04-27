Stephen White Acquires 7,844 Shares of Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) Stock

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) insider Stephen White acquired 7,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £1,961 ($2,562.06).

Stephen White also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blackbird alerts:

On Wednesday, March 24th, Stephen White purchased 28,637 shares of Blackbird stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £7,159.25 ($9,353.61).

Shares of BIRD opened at GBX 26.70 ($0.35) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 24.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 8.28 and a quick ratio of 8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £90.13 million and a PE ratio of -42.82. Blackbird plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 29.65 ($0.39).

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud video editing and publishing platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, clipping, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Blackbird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.