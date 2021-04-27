Stephens Downgrades Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) to Equal Weight

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $37.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.75% from the stock’s previous close.

HTH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Hilltop in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Compass Point lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilltop has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

HTH stock opened at $34.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.24. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilltop will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $680,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,838,973.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee Lewis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $1,984,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,028.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,567 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,411 in the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTH. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

