Stephens Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Stephens in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Chuy’s from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Raymond James cut Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s stock opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $860.84 million, a PE ratio of -99.23 and a beta of 2.05. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.14.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $2,432,342.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,671 shares in the company, valued at $7,436,866. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 48,667 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $2,085,867.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,904.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,982 shares of company stock worth $5,603,278 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Chuy’s by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,327,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,134,000 after buying an additional 77,550 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 18.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the third quarter valued at $374,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $1,101,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $612,000.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.