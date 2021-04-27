STERIS (NYSE:STE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.10 billion-$3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.26 billion.
STE traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,396,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,726. STERIS has a 52 week low of $138.66 and a 52 week high of $216.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.82.
STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. STERIS’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that STERIS will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $216.80.
In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
STERIS Company Profile
STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.
Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.