STERIS (NYSE:STE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.10 billion-$3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.26 billion.

STE traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,396,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,726. STERIS has a 52 week low of $138.66 and a 52 week high of $216.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.82.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. STERIS’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that STERIS will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $216.80.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.