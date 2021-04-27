Sterling Energy (LON:SEY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.32

Sterling Energy plc (LON:SEY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.32 ($0.23) and traded as high as GBX 17.70 ($0.23). Sterling Energy shares last traded at GBX 17.45 ($0.23), with a volume of 175,592 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 17.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 13.28. The company has a current ratio of 159.29, a quick ratio of 159.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of £38.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.08.

Sterling Energy Company Profile (LON:SEY)

Sterling Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa and the Middle East. It is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The company holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

