stETH Price Reaches $704.92 on Exchanges (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar. One stETH coin can now be purchased for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00062499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.67 or 0.00276337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.95 or 0.01055173 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00026892 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.49 or 0.00728526 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,282.47 or 1.00064007 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

