Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Announces Earnings Results

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.
Shares of Stifel Financial stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.27. 890,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,029. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.43 and its 200-day moving average is $54.22. Stifel Financial has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $70.48.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%.
In related news, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 64,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $3,769,374.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,195,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,145,393.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski sold 35,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $2,080,541.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,252,277 shares in the company, valued at $72,895,044.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,710 shares of company stock worth $10,597,132 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.
About Stifel Financial
Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.
Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.