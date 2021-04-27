Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Shares Gap Down to $69.80

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.80, but opened at $67.56. Stifel Financial shares last traded at $66.13, with a volume of 1,579 shares trading hands.

SF has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.59.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.62 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 11,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $724,660.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 64,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $3,769,374.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,195,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,145,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,710 shares of company stock worth $10,597,132 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

