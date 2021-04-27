Stifel Nicolaus Raises Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Price Target to $7.75

Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $7.40 to $7.75 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 38.73% from the stock’s previous close.

MYAGF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS MYAGF traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.59. 2,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,661. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $6.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

