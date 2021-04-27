Stifel Nicolaus Raises Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target to $10.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 1.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on COTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.25. Coty has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 75,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,175.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 22.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

