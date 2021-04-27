Stipend 24 Hour Volume Hits $162.00 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 33% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. In the last week, Stipend has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for $0.0336 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. Stipend has a total market cap of $387,582.51 and approximately $162.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,921.18 or 0.99877504 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00043321 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00010618 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $635.78 or 0.01156207 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $287.61 or 0.00523039 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.69 or 0.00386790 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.71 or 0.00137682 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003839 BTC.

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

