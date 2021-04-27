Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 27th (ACCD, ACI, ACRS, AGEN, AGFY, AIQUY, AKUS, ALT, AMWD, ANIX)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, April 27th:

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Accolade Inc. provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions which help people better understand, navigate and utilize the healthcare system. Accolade Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Albertsons Companies, Inc. provides retail food products. The Company distributes fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods. Albertsons Companies Inc. is based in United States. “

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Agenus Inc., formerly known as Antigenics Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapeutics for the treatment of life threatening and chronic medical conditions. Immunotherapeutics are drugs that work by modulating the immune system to fight diseases. The Company’s product line includes Oncophage vaccine, a patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine. The Company is also developing Prophage, patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine; QS-21, vaccine adjuvant; and HerpV, a polyvalent off-the-shelf therapeutic heat shock protein-based vaccine for treatment of genital herpes which are all in the clinical testing stages. Agenus Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Agrify Corporation is a developer of advanced and proprietary precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace. Agrify Corporation is based in BURLINGTON, Mass. “

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Altimmune, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company. It focused on the development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of disease. The company’s proprietary platform technologies consist of RespirVec and Densigen. Altimmune Inc., formerly known as Pharmathene Inc., is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “American Woodmark Corporation is the third-largest manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets. Offering more than 340 cabinet lines in a wide variety of designs, materials and finishes, American Woodmark products are sold through a network of dealers and distributors and directly to home centers and major homebuilders. American Woodmark offers over 500 cabinet styles for the remodeling and new home construction markets under four major brands: American Woodmark, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Timberlake Cabinetry, and Waypoint Living Spaces. American Woodmark cabinetry is created to bring fashion, beauty and function to the heart of the home. American Woodmark people are committed to providing outstanding value and a superior customer experience. American Woodmark company is focused on long term, sustainable growth. They offer employees the opportunity for professional growth while maintaining a work-life balance. “

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Anixa Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer. Anixa Biosciences Inc., formerly known as ITUS Corporation, is based in San Jose, United States. “

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $58.00 target price on the stock.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Arlo Technologies, Inc. product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time. Its connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights. Arlo Technologies, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Archrock, Inc. is a provider of natural gas contract compression services as well as supplier of aftermarket services of compression equipment. The company operates in the oil and gas producing regions primarily in the United States. Archrock, Inc., formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. TD Securities currently has C$4.75 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$4.50.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $176.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $155.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $99.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Philip Morris have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has long been benefiting from its pricing power, which continued to aid its first-quarter 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year. The company gained from higher combustible pricing across most regions during in the quarter. Additionally, strength in its heated tobacco segment has been an upside. The segment has been gaining from the rising popularity of IQOS devices. Moving on, management’s earnings guidance for 2021 is encouraging. However, cigarette volumes have been soft for a while due to rising health consciousness and stern regulations. Moreover, the company does not expect a near-term recovery in the duty-free business due to travel-related uncertainties amid the pandemic.”

Tarkett (OTCMKTS:TKFTF) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

