Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 27th (ARAV, B, COP, CPE, CPPMF, CPX, DISCA, EIFZF, FNLIF, HBM)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 27th:

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $53.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “In the past six months, Barnes’ shares have outperformed the industry. The company seems well-positioned to benefit from strength across its Gimatic business, supported by its patented technologies and a strong market position. Also, the company's policy of rewarding shareholders handsomely works in its favour. For 2021, it anticipates adjusted earnings of $1.65-$1.90 per share, suggesting growth of 8.2% at the mid-point from the year-ago reported figure. However, the company has been witnessing softness in automotive, industrial and aerospace end markets mostly due to the COVID-related issues. Also, reduced aircraft utilization and lower component demand are likely to hamper its prospects. Moreover, its highly leveraged balance sheet might put pressure on profitability.”

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ConocoPhillips holds a bulk of acres in the unconventional plays of Eagle Ford shale, Delaware Basin and Bakken shale. Significant opportunities are still there for the firm in Eagle Ford, where it owns about 3,800 undrilled locations that could lend access to huge reserves. Notably, the Concho Resources acquisition is expected to save cost and capital of $500 million per annum for the combined upstream entity. Moreover, the company expects to buy back stocks at a $1.5 billion per annum rate. Through dividends and share buybacks, it will return 30% of cash from operations to shareholders every year. However, ConocoPhillips’ expectation for higher production costs and operating expenses are likely to hurt profits. Also, declining net cash from operations can be a cause of concern for the company. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Callon Petroleum’s strong presence in the Permian Basin, which is among the country’s most prolific oil plays, is praiseworthy. Importantly, unlike most of the explorers in the basin, it is not significantly exposed to bottlenecks. Moreover, it received prolific Eagle Ford acres from the Carrizo merger, which diversifies its portfolio. Notably, the upstream firm expects gross-operated completed wells for this year in the band of 90 to 100, which will support output. Furthermore, the rise in crude prices will boost its bottom line. Also, its rising operating efficiency is commendable. However, the company expects lease operating expenses in the range of $190-$210 million for 2021, the top end of which suggests an increase from $194.1 million in 2020. Rising expenses will likely hurt its profit margin in the coming quarters.”

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $3.25 to $4.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) was downgraded by analysts at ATB Capital from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $41.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Discovery has been hit hard by the coronavirus-led disruption on advertising demand and spending. Its fourth-quarter 2020 results reflected sluggishness in the U.S. Networks’ advertising business. Further, incremental spending on direct-to-consumer initiatives and international business are likely to keep margins under pressure. Notably, higher selling, general and administrative expenses hurt profitability in the reported quarter. Its leveraged balance sheet remains a concern. Nevertheless, Discovery’s fourth-quarter results reflected recovery in advertising sending, primarily in the international markets. The company witnessed strong viewing share growth in the United Kingdom, Spain and Portugal. Additionally, its solid free cash flow generating ability boost investor confidence. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date.”

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $39.00 to $41.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $50.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $12.50 to $13.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) was given a €66.00 ($77.65) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $37.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IMAX shares have outperformed the industry year to date. In many parts of Asia, audiences are returning to IMAX theaters in numbers consistent with pre-pandemic attendance, which is a major positive. Moreover, a strong cash balance and flexible business model position it well to manage through coronavirus-led business disruption. Moreover, a solid slate of movie releases is expected to aid the top line. However, delayed theatrical releases are causing certain theater chains to close or reduce their operating hours. Low theater system installations and lower ticket sales despite reopening of theaters worldwide are expected to remain overhangs. Moreover, IMAX’s significant exposure to China, its second largest revenue generating market, is a concern. Further, IMAX faces significant competition in the out-of-home entertainment industry.”

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $12.00 to $13.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Magnolia Oil & Gas is an independent exploration and production operator with the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas being its chief operating regions. The company, which focuses on growth through a combination of acquisitions and active drilling, has an enviable high-quality acreage that provides substantial free cash flow. Further, Magnolia has done a commendable job of enhancing its unit metrics, leading to attractive margins. Magnolia is also financially healthy, with modest debt and solid liquidity. But similar to other upstream energy names, lower commodity prices in 2020 dragged down the company’s earnings and revenues. Asset concentration risk toward a single region and no hedge protection are the other negatives in the Magnolia story. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.40 to $7.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Orca Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from $8.40 to $8.10. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $380.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Palo Alto has been benefiting from continuous deal wins and increasing adoption of the company’s next-generation security platforms, attributable to the rise in remote work environment and need for stronger security. Growing traction in Prisma and Cortex offerings also acted as a tailwind. Palo Alto also continued to acquire new customers and increase wallet share with existing customers. Nonetheless, the company’s higher sales incentives related to Next-Generation Security products are likely to continue negatively impacting its bottom-line results. Moreover, forex headwinds and higher marketing and sales expenses are likely to continue hurting its profitability. Also, high acquisition related expenses are denting the margins. Additionally, competition from the likes of Fortinet and Cisco are perpetual woes.”

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Colliers Securities.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rent-A-Center’s shares outpaced the industry in the past three months. Continuous expansion of technology with strength in its resilient model and focus on innovation has been aiding performance. Although the company’s earnings missed estimates in fourth-quarter 2020, both the top and bottom lines improved on a year-over-year basis. In fact, revenue increased at all the company’s segments. Same-store sales were robust in the fourth quarter. Management also issued an upbeat earnings and sales guidance for 2021. Rent-A-Center is on track integrating Acima’s capabilities to craft a premier fintech platform across the traditional and virtual lease-to-own (“LTO”) segments. Notably, this acquisition is expected to be roughly 30% accretive to adjusted earnings per share in 2021, with additional accretion in 2022.”

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) was upgraded by analysts at ATB Capital from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Skechers have risen and outpaced the industry in the past three months. The stock also got a boost following the company’s stellar first-quarter 2021 results that gained from continued demand for comfort products as well as momentum in direct-to-consumer business. Markedly, both the top and the bottom lines not only beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also improved year over year. We note that the company’s digital business remains robust. Moreover, its international business continued to be a significant sales growth driver with China being the prominent market. Based on current trends and backlogs the company provided a decent second quarter and fiscal 2021 sales and earnings view that suggests a sharp improvement from the prior-year period. However, margins still remain an area to watch given the rise in SG&A expenses.”

STERIS (NYSE:STE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $227.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “STERIS witnessed solid revenue growth across all three of its reporting segments in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 despite the coronavirus pandemic. Contributions from the Key Surgical buyout, elevated consumer demand and rebound in procedure volumes, along with strength in segments catering to COVID-19-related products and services, are encouraging. An increase in free cash flow despite increased capital spending instills optimism. An overall strong solvency position is also encouraging. STERIS’ third-quarter results were better-than-expected. Over the past six months, STERIS has outperformed the industry it belongs to. Yet, STERIS’ decision to not provide any financial guidance for fiscal 2021 on pandemic-led uncertainties is worrying. Stiff competition, unstable global macroeconomy and customer consolidation are other headwinds.”

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to an outperform rating.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $73.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The TJX Companies' shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company’s HomeGoods segment is seeing robust demand for a while now. This was witnessed in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, with open-only comp store sales rising 12% year over year in the HomeGoods (U.S.) segment. Apart from this, The TJX Companies has been benefiting from its solid e-commerce business. Moreover, management plans to roll out e-commerce services on homegoods.com during the end of 2021. However, temporary store closures in Europe and Canada amid COVID-19 adversely impacted sales during fiscal fourth quarter. Management continues to expect its performance to be adversely affected by the temporary store closures during the fiscal first quarter. Apart from this, elevated pandemic-induced expenses and higher supply chain costs are a threat.”

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $161.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Japan auto giant is one of the world’s leading automakers, with an array of brands including Toyota, Lexus and Scion, which position it for solid prospects. The firm projects 2021 operating income to be ¥2,000 billion, up from the prior estimate of ¥1,300 billion, which is encouraging. The firm’s sharp focus on electric vehicles (EVs) and driverless cars offer ample growth visibility. Strategic collaborations are likely to aid Toyota's ambitious e-mobility goals. However, the firm’s rising debt levels and declining cash flows play a spoilsport. High research expenses and labor costs are also adding to its expenses. Unfavorable foreign currency translations also remain a headwind. Also, the global chip deficit is likely to impact Toyota’s production and sales target. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

