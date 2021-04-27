Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for April, 27th (BCKIF, BIG, BX, CROMF, DFS, HON, JCI, LGGNY, MTB, MTG)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, April 27th:

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Get Babcock International Group PLC alerts:

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $72.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Big Lots have outpaced the industry in the past three months. Notably, the company has been gaining from business growth initiatives, including efforts to boost online capabilities. Markedly, the company witnessed growth in its core business during fourth-quarter fiscal 2020. In fact, comparable sales (comps) increased 7.9% in the reported quarter. The company witnessed double-digit comps growth across several categories. Going ahead, management expects low-single digit rise in comps during first-quarter fiscal 2021. Also it is on track with Operation North Star to boost efficiency. On the flip side, the company has been grappling with weak store traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, higher freight expenses have been exerting pressure on gross margin. Also, it is cautious regarding rising COVID-19 related expenses.”

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $100.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Blackstone have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Its first quarter 2021 results reflected higher revenues and robust growth in assets under management (AUM) balance. Blackstone remains well-positioned to benefit from its fund-raising ability, revenue mix and inorganic growth efforts. The company’s buyout of DCI will likely further enhance its digital capabilities. However, elevated expenses (owing to higher general and administrative costs) might hurt the bottom line. Also, lower chances of sustainability of the company’s capital deployment activities, given the volatile nature of its earnings and high debt level, remains a major near-term concern. Yet, continued inflows are expected to aid the company's asset growth.”

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $122.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Discover Financial’s first-quarter earnings beat estimates driven by solid performance by its Direct Banking business. Shares of the company have outperformed its industry in a year. It has undertaken several cost-cutting initiatives in response to the current volatile environment. Expansion in the global payments business and an attractive core business poise the company well for long-term growth. Its strong balance sheet is another positive, highlighted by its cash and investment securities being higher than long-term borrowings. Its banking business provides significant diversification benefits. A solid financial position enables the company to deploy capital via buybacks and dividends. However, its expenses are expected to increase going forward, which will put pressure on the margins. Increasing provision for loan losses bothers.”

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $233.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Honeywell’s first-quarter 2021 earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.7% and 4%, respectively. Strength in defense and space businesses, and solid demand for warehouse automation products are likely to boost the company’s revenues. Also, solid demand for personal protective equipment and a strong backlog will act as tailwinds. Increased commercial and operational excellence initiatives are likely to improve its near-term profitability. Strong cash flows allow it to deploy capital for making acquisitions and paying out dividends. However, in the year-to-date period, its shares have underperformed the industry. It believes that the weak commercial aerospace will adversely impact its near-term results. Given its extensive geographic presence, its business is subject to political, economic and geopolitical risks.”

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a mixed rating to a positive rating.

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $163.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “M&T Bank has a decent earnings surprise history, having outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The first-quarter results reflected rising loan and deposit balances, along with elevated expenses. The company's product and balance-sheet diversification efforts, supported by a strong capital position, seem impressive. Further, the bank’s steady capital-deployment activities reflect its robust liquidity position. However, its shares have underperformed the industry over the past six months. Given the company’s ongoing investments operational infrastructure and technology, its expenses are likely to remain elevated. Moreover, major exposure to commercial real estate loans and muted credit quality are headwinds. Notably, in February, it entered into an all-stock deal to acquire People's United.”

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of MGIC Investment have outperformed the industry in the past year. It has been witnessing an increase in new business written. Given the strong purchase market and potential share gains from FHA, the company anticipates strong writing. MGIC’s insurance in force remains solid. A decline in loss and claims payments will likely solidify its balance sheet and improve its financial profile. Improved earnings, banking on declining delinquency, lower claims payments and improved housing market should drive company’s growth. The company also flaunts solid capital position on the back of which it deploys capital effectively. However, a competitive environment and pressure to maintain capital at the required level will likely dent capital flexibility. Also, increase in underwriting and other expenses weigh on the company's margins.”

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $291.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Old Dominion's efforts to add shareholder value are impressive. The company shelled out $435.1 million to its shareholders in 2020 through share buybacks ($364.1 million) and dividends ($71 million). It continued rewarding its investors in first-quarter 2021. Moreover, the operating ratio (operating expenses as a % of revenues) improved in the same period owing to higher revenues. Reflecting the improved freight conditions, LTL (Less-Than-Truckload) shipments grew 6.9% in the March quarter. LTL shipments per day increased 8.6% year over year. LTL revenue per shipment rose 7% in the same time frame. However, high capital expenditures might be an overhang. Notably, capex for the ongoing year is expected to be $605 million compared with only $225.1 million in 2020. Increase in operating expenses in the March quarter are concerning as well.”

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $68.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pentair’s first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share and revenues improved year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company has been benefiting from strong demand in the residential focused businesses amid the pandemic. Activity in industrial and commercial businesses has picked up lately. It expects adjusted earnings per share between $2.80 and $2.95 in 2021. The mid-point of the range suggests year-over-year growth of 15%. However, impacts of the pandemic on commercial filtration business in Europe and certain portions of Industrial & Flow Technologies segment and material cost inflation remain concerns. Nevertheless, Pentair will gain from restructuring initiatives, productivity improvement, price hikes and cost control. Focus on digital transformation, innovation and acquisitions will also aid growth.”

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $80.00 target price on the stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. provides container shipping and related services, along with its subsidiaries. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is based in Haifa, Israel. “

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.