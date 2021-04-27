Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 3,796 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,587% compared to the average daily volume of 225 call options.

Shares of TRI traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.92. The company had a trading volume of 36,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,225. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $64.47 and a 52-week high of $92.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.88.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.37%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 23,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC raised Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

