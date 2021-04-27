Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Range Resources Call Options (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 15,942 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,349% compared to the average volume of 1,100 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RRC shares. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Range Resources in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities set a $6.00 target price on shares of Range Resources and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.66.

Get Range Resources alerts:

NYSE:RRC opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.67.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.