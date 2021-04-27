Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Alkermes Put Options (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 3,316 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 775% compared to the typical volume of 379 put options.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $570,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Iain Michael Brown sold 34,792 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $695,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,300 in the last 90 days. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at $37,688,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,332,000 after acquiring an additional 48,280 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,955,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,760,000 after acquiring an additional 171,200 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 152,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes stock opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.85, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $23.92.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

