Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of DICK’S Sporting Goods Put Options (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 12,132 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 979% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,124 put options.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $873,924.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,168,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,343 shares of company stock worth $4,500,878 over the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,997 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,622 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 85,681 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.52.

NYSE DKS opened at $83.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.67. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $86.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 39.30%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.