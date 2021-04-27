Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of DICK’S Sporting Goods Put Options (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 12,132 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 979% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,124 put options.
In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $873,924.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,168,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,343 shares of company stock worth $4,500,878 over the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,997 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,622 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 85,681 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.
NYSE DKS opened at $83.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.67. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $86.60.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 39.30%.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
