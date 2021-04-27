Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Mimecast Call Options (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 1,289 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,244% compared to the average daily volume of 55 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $45.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $36.52 and a 1-year high of $59.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.89.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MIME. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $753,550.00. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,449,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 905,595 shares in the company, valued at $37,500,688.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,992,325. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,995,000 after buying an additional 642,278 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Mimecast by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,873,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,472,000 after purchasing an additional 210,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mimecast by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,447,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,302,000 after purchasing an additional 78,149 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Mimecast by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,133,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,421,000 after purchasing an additional 469,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Mimecast by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 680,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,707,000 after purchasing an additional 28,380 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

