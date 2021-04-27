Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX)

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 807 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,123% compared to the typical daily volume of 66 call options.

Shares of NYSE PAX opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. Patria Investments has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $23.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.63.

PAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patria Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patria Investments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

