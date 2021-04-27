Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Wingstop Put Options (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 1,332 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 838% compared to the typical volume of 142 put options.

WING stock opened at $145.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.06.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $63.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.70 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.71%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WING. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.59.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Wingstop by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd lifted its position in Wingstop by 1.1% during the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 127.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.