Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STOK shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Wedbush downgraded Stoke Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur Tzianabos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $606,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $1,765,800.00. 54.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,660,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,807,000 after acquiring an additional 423,844 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,999,000 after purchasing an additional 138,411 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 749,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,424,000 after purchasing an additional 379,533 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 199,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 22,238 shares during the period.

Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.10. Stoke Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $71.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 0.63.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.