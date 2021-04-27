Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Raised to Outperform at Barrington Research

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) was upgraded by Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CL King lowered Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Shares of Stoneridge stock opened at $33.29 on Monday. Stoneridge has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.22 million, a PE ratio of -118.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $189.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.89 million. Analysts predict that Stoneridge will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $299,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,705.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Stoneridge in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.